Baltimore County Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district has adjusted the year-end date for all schools.
The last day of school for students and teachers will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, instead of June 21, as previously scheduled since none of the five snow days were used.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
You can find more information at the BCPS calendars page. Click here for details.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
Baltimore County Set To Give Away Trees In Honor Of Earth Day
Bring Your Own Bag Bill Signed into Law in Baltimore County
The post Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools appeared first on 92 Q.
Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools was originally published on 92q.com
-
Black Man Ordered To Return To Florida Prison He Spent 33 Years In For A Crime He Says He Didn’t Commit
-
Chick-Fil-A Worker Under Fire for Not Taking 45k Offer to Quit
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake
-
Black Police Chiefs On The Rise, But Their ‘Burden’ Seems ‘Unfair’
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
106 Year Old Woman Shares Her Secrets to Life