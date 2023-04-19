WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district has adjusted the year-end date for all schools.

The last day of school for students and teachers will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, instead of June 21, as previously scheduled since none of the five snow days were used.

You can find more information at the BCPS calendars page. Click here for details.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…

The post Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools appeared first on 92 Q.

Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools was originally published on 92q.com