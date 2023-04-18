WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Public Enemy’s Minister of Information, Professor Griff will explain the impact of AI Artificial intelligence, especially ChatGPT, on the Entertainment Industry. Before we hear from Griff, Brother Askia will discuss if the Poltical changes in his city will result in a decrease in street violence. DC Human Rights activist & businessman Sinclair Skinner will update us on his Global Green Initiative.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Professor Griff, Brother Askia & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com