Former Browns Player Chris Smith, 31, Has Passed Away

It’s been reported that former Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith passed away. He was 31.
Our condolences go out to his friends, family, and teammates.
Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He played for the Browns in 2018 and 2019. He’s survived by his daughter Haven Harris Smith. Smith lost his child’s mother and girlfriend to a car accident on I-90 in the fall of 2019.
Smith’s career in the NFL also spanned the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans.
The news of Smith’s passing was first posted to his former high school’s Twitter account. He’s since been recognized by numerous former teammates on social media, including current Browns tight end David Njoku.
The details of Smith’s death have yet to be revealed. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
