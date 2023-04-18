WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has lifted a pause on Southwest Airline departures.

Earlier this morning, southwest reported “intermittent technology issues” which caused flights to be grounded nationwide.

At this time, 147 Southwest flights remain delayed with one cancellation.

The pause has been fully canceled.

Stay with us for any updates.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

The post Report: BWI Airport Experiencing Mass Delays. Southwest Grounds Flights Nationwide appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: BWI Airport Experiencing Mass Delays. Southwest Grounds Flights Nationwide was originally published on 92q.com