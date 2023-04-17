No Charges For Cops Involved in Shooting Death of Jayland Walker

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A special grand jury has decided that no charges will be brought against the eight police officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Pray for peace in Akron.

Walker was shot 46 times after being chased by Akron police on June 27, 2022. He was initially stopped for a minor traffic violation. FOX 8 reports that prosecutors say a shot was fired at the officers from Walker’s car, substantiated by dashcam footage from one of the police cruisers.

From FOX 8:

“Mr. Walker then reached for his waistband in what several officers described as a cross-draw motion, turned to officers and raises his hand,” [Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost] said. “Only then did the officer fire. Although the officers did not know it at the time, Mr. Walker had left his recently purchased gun in the car.

“However, there was no doubt he did, in fact, shoot at the police officers.”

There was unrest in Akron in the days following the shooting. Special organizations have gathered in the moments leading up to the grand jury’s decision, with the hope of keeping peace a priority throughout the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

