A crash on I-495 in Maryland has left one man dead, according to officials.
Around 2 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police saw two vehicles on the right shoulder in the area of southbound I-495 prior to Baltimore Avenue in College Park.
For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of a black 2010 Toyota Prius, identified as Surya Padmanabhan, 21, of Boyds, Maryland, ran off the road, and onto the southbound shoulder where he struck Stephen and the rear of the Highlander.
Stephen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Padmanabhan stuck around until police arrived.
Two lanes were previously closed on the highway. The Maryland State Police Crash team continues to investigate the collision.
Man Changing His Tire Was Killed In I-495 Crash was originally published on woldcnews.com
