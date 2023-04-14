Baltimore County Police To Host Gun Buyback This Weekend

The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting its first-ever firearm buyback event Saturday, April 15.
The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Drumcastle Government Center.
People can bring an unwanted, unloaded gun and trade it for a gift card. Police said gift card amounts will vary based on the firearm.
Below is a list of prices:
- Full-Automatic Weapons: $200
- Semi-Automatic Weapons: $150
- Revolvers, Pump Action Weapons, or Bolt Action Weapons: $100
- High-Capacity Magazines, Non-functioning Weapons, or Weapons without Serial Numbers: $50
In addition to Baltimore County Police, The Baltimore County chapter of the NAACP, the Kingdom Worship Center, and Brooks Clinton Funeral Service are co-hosting the event.
The Baltimore County Police Department will facilitate and maintain the collection of firearms, police said.
Police will take the guns to be analyzed for any connection to criminal activity. According to authorities, guns that have no connections to crimes will be destroyed and all firearm submissions will be anonymous.
