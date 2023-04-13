Local

Man Dies After Being Pushed Onto Metro Tracks In Downtown Baltimore

Published on April 13, 2023

Crime Scene

Baltimore police have identified the man who died after being pushed onto metro tracks Wednesday.

Police say 28-year-old Christopher Foster died from electrocution after being pushed on the Shot Tower platform in Downtown Baltimore.

The suspect only identified as a man fled the scene police said.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident should contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

