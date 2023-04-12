Talk about a miracle! A local fisherman called authorities after seeing a Jeep submerged underwater at Lake O’ the Pines in Texas.
RELATED: Harris County Sergeant Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash
RELATED: Report: Two Planes Crash During Dallas Air Show
They discovered a woman inside who had been listed on the Missing Persons List for two days. She was rescued alive and immediately treated for hypothermia. Photos shared online by the Marion County Sheriff Office show two men pulling an individual out of the water and into a boat. To their right, a portion of the submerged Jeep can be seen.
“He reported observing a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s camp boat ramp,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.
Check out this report from KHOU11 Below
Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
106 Year Old Woman Shares Her Secrets to Life
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
Chick-Fil-A Worker Under Fire for Not Taking 45k Offer to Quit
-
Here’s A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
Video Shows Tennessee Republican Assault Black Lawmaker Facing Expulsion Over Nashville Gun Protests
-
LSU Athletics Department Says They’ll “Certainly Accept White House Invitation” Despite Angel Reese’s Comments