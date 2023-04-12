Local

National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Hazard warning symbol vector icon flat sign symbol with exclamation mark isolated on white background. Hazard warning attention sign with exclamation mark symbol.

Source: taviox / Getty

 

A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday for much of Maryland as gusty winds and low humidities are in the forecast.

The warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Carroll counties, along with other parts of central and western Maryland.

Related Stories

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The National Weather Service said a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either currently occurring or will occur shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the agency said.

The NWS said residents should continue stening for later forecasts and warnings.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

MORE LOCAL NEWS..

Wildfire In Owings Mills Is The Largest Battled In Maryland In Over 50 Years

Baltimore’s Citywide Curfew For Minors To Take Effect Memorial Day Weekend, Mayor Says

Baltimore County Set To Give Away Trees In Honor Of Earth Day

The post National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.

National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Close