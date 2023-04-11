Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzies, a Life Coach, will discuss MENtality: Men’s Mental Health, Manhood & Masculinity. Before Dr. Jeff, Author & Movie Maker Sheila Walker previews her documentary, Faces & Voices of the African Diaspora. First Baltimores’ David Murphy from the National Black Unity News talks about the city’s planned curfew for youngsters.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- The Murder Of Ronald Greene: State Troopers Plead Not Guilty In His Death
- FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport
- Dr. Jeff Menzies, Sheila Walker & David Murphy l The Carl Nelson Show
- California Judge Releases Names Of 17 Cops Accused Of Sharing Racist Texts, Including Police Union President
- Watch The Jig: Report Details How The Shade Room & Other Black Media Sites Peddle In Right-Wing Propaganda
Dr. Jeff Menzies, Sheila Walker & David Murphy l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
106 Year Old Woman Shares Her Secrets to Life
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
Here’s A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Video Shows Tennessee Republican Assault Black Lawmaker Facing Expulsion Over Nashville Gun Protests
-
LSU Athletics Department Says They’ll “Certainly Accept White House Invitation” Despite Angel Reese’s Comments
-
More Than 82k+ Customers May Have Been Overcharged Using Maryland Tolls
-
Chick-Fil-A Worker Under Fire for Not Taking 45k Offer to Quit