Donna Kelce made history in February as the first mom to ever have two sons play against each other in Super Bowl LVII.
The viral split outfit she wore at the game was designed and produced by a Maryland business, Passion for Ezra, that makes custom sports gear and other products.
Now the iconic outfit is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio!
Get Breaking News On The Go! Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!
Check it out below:
The front of the jersey represents Travis Kelce’s Chiefs. He wrote “Love you, Mommy!” on his No. 87 while the back is Jason’s Kelce’s No. 62, and he signed that one “Love you Momma!”
Very special moment for the family!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Did You Know A Maryland Woman Made Mama Kelce’s Viral Super Bowl Fit?
NFL Champ Travis Kelce Announces His Own Kansas City Music Festival During NFL Draft Weekend
The post Donna Kelce’s Viral Split Jersey On Display At Pro Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on 92 Q.
Donna Kelce’s Viral Split Jersey On Display At Pro Football Hall Of Fame was originally published on 92q.com
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
106 Year Old Woman Shares Her Secrets to Life
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
Here’s A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Video Shows Tennessee Republican Assault Black Lawmaker Facing Expulsion Over Nashville Gun Protests
-
LSU Athletics Department Says They’ll “Certainly Accept White House Invitation” Despite Angel Reese’s Comments
-
RECAP: Radio One Baltimore Hosts Second Annual Job Fair - Presented By Maryland Health Connection
-
More Than 82k+ Customers May Have Been Overcharged Using Maryland Tolls