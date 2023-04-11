Louisville Bank Shooter, Who Killed Five People, Was From Indiana

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people are dead, including the shooter in a mass shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville.

Police say the 25-year-old suspect behind the bank shooting was an employee there. He fired several shots at police officers, injuring two. One of the officers is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Investigators say a total of 9 people were hurt in the shooting and taken to Louisville hospitals.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenburg said he was the survivor of a previous workplace shooting in a press conference after the shooting. He said the attack was targeted and praised the response of police and other first responders.

The shooter has been identified as Connor Sturgeon, 23. He is said to be from Floyd County, Indiana, having attended Floyd Center High School in Floyds Knobs.

Sturgeon was an employee at the bank where the shooting took place. Investigators believe that he had recently been told he was losing his job at the bank.

Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Tommy Elliott, 63; and James Tutt, 64, were the first four to be killed in the shooting, said Louisville police chief Jacquelyn Gwin-Villaroel. Later that evening, police said a fifth victim — 57-year-old Deana Eckert — also died.

