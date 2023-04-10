Biden Says He Plans on Running for Re-Election But He’s Not Ready to Make the Announcement

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden said on Monday that he plans on running for a second term.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” he told NBC’s Al Roker during an interview on the “Today” show.

Roker teased the president’s future by asking how many more Easter Egg Rolls Biden expects to lead.

“At least three or four more,” Biden said. “Maybe five, maybe six.”

The 80 year old president has consistently stated for months that he intends to seek a second term in the White House and advisors are preparing to make final decisions on launching his re-election campaign. Several considerations in the decision making process include that no major Democratic challenger has emerged; that former President Donald Trump, who is running for the GOP nomination, has been indicted and is consuming the political spotlight; and that there’s a major clash coming with congressional Republicans over spending.

Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. If he wins re-election, he would be 86 by the end of his second term.

