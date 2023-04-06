National

Councilman Charles Barron, Jeremiah Camara & Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on April 6, 2023

Brooklyn City Councilman Charles Barron will discuss the effectiveness of Black elected officials. Before we hear from the NY Lawmaker, Movie-maker Jeremiah Camara will talk about his documentary, Contradiction: A Question of Faith. Historian Dr. Walter Williams will begin by explaining the origin & the history of the Bible.

was originally published on woldcnews.com

