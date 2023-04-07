Local

Villains Art Tattoo Festival Returning To Baltimore This Month

Published on April 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
THAILAND-RELIGION-FESTIVAL

Source: MANAN VATSYAYANA / Getty

It’s time to get tatted for the summer and you can get it from some of the best artists from around the world.

The Villain Arts Tattoo Festival is returning to Baltimore later this month.

“This year we brought in Australian Daredevil Contortionist. We have burlesque, we have human suspension, we have the captain and mainville from America’s Got Talent, James Maltman from Ringling Brothers, and we have a local sideshow dash repping tins. So we have more than just tattooing going on in our room,” said Dr. Carl Blasphemy of the Villain Arts Festival.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Thousands of ink enthusiasts come to show off their craft and while adding new art to their bodies.

The festival will be held on April 21st through the 23rd at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Click here for more information.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America

Report: Former Baltimore City Employee Used City’s Amazon Account To Purchase Personal Items

The post Villains Art Tattoo Festival Returning To Baltimore This Month appeared first on 92 Q.

Villains Art Tattoo Festival Returning To Baltimore This Month  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Close