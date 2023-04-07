It’s time to get tatted for the summer and you can get it from some of the best artists from around the world.
The Villain Arts Tattoo Festival is returning to Baltimore later this month.
“This year we brought in Australian Daredevil Contortionist. We have burlesque, we have human suspension, we have the captain and mainville from America’s Got Talent, James Maltman from Ringling Brothers, and we have a local sideshow dash repping tins. So we have more than just tattooing going on in our room,” said Dr. Carl Blasphemy of the Villain Arts Festival.
Thousands of ink enthusiasts come to show off their craft and while adding new art to their bodies.
The festival will be held on April 21st through the 23rd at the Baltimore Convention Center.
Villains Art Tattoo Festival Returning To Baltimore This Month was originally published on 92q.com
