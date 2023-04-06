WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of late former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of late former President John F. Kennedy, has announced he will be running for president in 2024. He is now the second Democrat to join the race for the White House, after spiritual advisor and author Marianne Williamson.

Kennedy, a former environmental lawyer and activist who describes himself as a lifelong Democrat has been known for being openly critical of vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry’s influence on vaccine policy. He has been a vocal proponent of the belief that vaccines can cause harm, including autism, and has been involved in several lawsuits aimed at challenging vaccine mandates and advocating for vaccine exemptions.

In 2021, he released a book titled ‘The Real Anthony Fauci,’ in which he accused the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of assisting in “a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy”.

Kennedy has faced backlash for his position on vaccines but has continued to speak out against them and has been involved in several high-profile campaigns aimed at promoting anti-vaccine views.

Kennedy is also largely known for his environmental work. He is the president of the Waterkeeper Alliance, a global environmental organization that focuses on protecting waterways and promoting clean water. He has been involved in numerous lawsuits aimed at holding corporations and government agencies accountable for environmental pollution and has been a vocal critic of the fossil fuel industry and its impact on the environment.

The post Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will Be Running For President in 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will Be Running For President in 2024 was originally published on wibc.com