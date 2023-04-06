Thieves in Washington State used a very smart plan to run off with $500,000 worth of Apple store products. The Apple store was a neighbor to a coffee shop. Thieves cut through the wall of the shop and entered the adjacent store. The specific wall they cut through was the bathroom wall. The incident happened after 7 pm Sunday while the mall was closed.
Seattle Coffe Gear Regional Manager Eric Marks stated, “Our front door was locked. They pried our front door open.” They’re expecting the break-in to have cost them about $2000 in damages. The subjects entered wearing masks so police are struggling to identify them. No fingerprints were found and no arrests have been made.
Investigations are still pending.
Thieves Run Off With $500,000 Worth of Apple Products was originally published on wtlcfm.com
