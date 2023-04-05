The drug dealer that sold fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the death of acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges on Wednesday, April 5.

CBS News reports that Irvin “Green Eyes” Cartagena, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analog, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. As part of a plea deal, Cartagena admits to selling the fatal dose of laced heroin that killed Williams.

On Sept. 5, 2021, Cartagena sold the fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams, best known for his work on HBO’s The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, in a “hand-to-hand transaction.” One day later, on Sept. 6, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. He was 54.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cartegena is one of four individuals arrested in connection to Williams’ death in February of 2022.

Prior to his arrest, Cartegena was a member of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), operating in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

“Despite knowing that Williams died after being sold the DTO’s product, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amidst residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan,” prosecutors said.

Cartegena now faces between 5 and 40 years in prison.

RELATED:

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Ruled Overdose, Fentanyl Involved

‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home

Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Michael K. Williams Death Trial was originally published on foxync.com