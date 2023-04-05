The founder of Cash App and former Chief Technology Officer of Square, Bob Lee, was reportedly killed after being stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday.
NBC reports that police in San Francisco said officers responded to a reported stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
On the scene, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police did not reveal the identity of the victim, but NBC reports that sources identified him as Lee.
Lee was currently serving as the chief product officer of MobileCoin. At this time, MobileCoin did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.
As of early Wednesday, no arrests have been made and it’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Cash App Hops On The Limited-Edition Clothing Wave With Own Merch
Megan Thee Stallion & Cash App Collaborate For “Hot Girl Enterprise” Apparel Line
The post Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco was originally published on 92q.com
-
“I’m In Mourning”: Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request
-
Woman Fatally Shoots Husband While On Facebook Live
-
106 Year Old Woman Shares Her Secrets to Life
-
Thanks, Ron DeSantis: Florida School District Pulls ‘Ruby Bridges’ Movie After 1 White Parent Complains
-
Here’s A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Silver Spring Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against
-
Philadelphia Tap Water Safe to Drink Officials Say, Despite Chemical Spill in Delaware River
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!