Dr. James Taylor, Shushanna Shukur & Financial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor will explain how Trump’s legal problems will impact the 2024 Presidential Race. Dr. Taylor will also update you on the California Reparations move. Before Dr. Taylor, Detroit activist Shushanna Shukur will update us on Mutulu Shukur & Mumia Abu Jamal. To start Financial Expert JB Bryan on some of the Financial moves we should be making now at the start of the second quarter of the year.
