Congratulations are in order for Marionna Haynes, a senior at Annapolis High School, who has been named a Dell Scholar by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation for her academic achievements and ambition!
In addition to $20,000 in flexible funds to cover unexpected college expenses, the award includes a laptop, personalized student support, textbook credits, a scholar resource network, and teletherapy access.
Marionna is enrolled in AACPS’ Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, designed to provide support to students who are in the “academic middle” and prepare them to be successful in college through career and college exploration.
READ MORE:
- Harvard Proposes HBCU Partnerships To Atone For Slavery
- Inflation Speech At HBCU Spotlights Student Debt Crisis
- Hampton University Opts To Dissolve All Spring 2022 Student Balances
- President Biden Releases Funding Proposal For HBCUs
- University Of North Texas Receives Grant Of Over $120K To Digitize The Black Academy Archive
- Norfolk State University Awards Pharrell Williams With Honorary Doctorate Degree
- New Lawsuit Claims Howard University Governing Board Is Illegally Excluding Alumni, Faculty & Students
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Annapolis High School Senior Receives Coveted $20K Dell Foundation Scholarship was originally published on kysdc.com
-
“I’m In Mourning”: Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request
-
Woman Fatally Shoots Husband While On Facebook Live
-
106 Year Old Woman Shares Her Secrets to Life
-
Thanks, Ron DeSantis: Florida School District Pulls ‘Ruby Bridges’ Movie After 1 White Parent Complains
-
Silver Spring Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Philadelphia Tap Water Safe to Drink Officials Say, Despite Chemical Spill in Delaware River