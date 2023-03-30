Lamborghini Unveils Its Hybrid Supercar The Revuelto

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most coveted automobile brands is looking to up the stakes yet again. Lamborghini has unveiled their newest supercar The Revuelto.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Italian manufacturer is closing the story on their iconic Aventador model. This week they peeled back the curtains on their long rumored first entry to the hybrid category. The Revuelto is being billed as “a super sports V12 hybrid plug-in high performance electrified vehicle” that delivers 1001 in horsepower. To no surprise the car keeps to the brand’s exotic lines and signature silhouette.

The Revuelto offers a completely new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system consisting of three displays: a 12.3′ instrument cluster, 8.4′ central display, and in addition a 9.1′ display. The system has a fresh look and feel, with 3D graphics, animations, widgets and styling. The three displays are managed by one technological ‘brain’ within a unified design, ensuring both a consistent user interface in terms of colors and graphics, as well as coherent interaction across all displays.

As expected Lamborghini leadership is excited about the launch. “The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO in a press release. “It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.”

The Lamborghini Revuelto is currently not for sale and will be released later this year. At this time the price has not been confirmed.

Photo: Lamborghini

