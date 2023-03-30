NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report

With a new book featuring high-profile letters of adulation hitting shelves soon, and plans to run again in the U.S. presidential election next year, life for former president Donald Trump should be looking rather grand right about now. However, the forever-Grinch just had a wrench thrown into his purported “comeback year” due to his much-talked-about pending arrest.

No, that is not a joke: Donald J, Trump, America’s greatest tyrant for the past decade, will go down as the first president in American history to face criminal charges after a NY grand jury voted to indict him in connection to hush money allegedly paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election, CNN reports.

Trump predicted his own demise a not too long ago on Truth Social (seen above), his preferred social media platform and the only one where he can actually feel welcomed. The 76-year-old GOP frontman wrote earlier this month under the username @RealDonaldTrump, arrogantly referring to himself in third person of course, that “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” later telling his supporters, “WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

See what sources are telling CNN below in regards to Trump’s current legal woes:

“The decision is sure to send shockwaves across the country, pushing the American political system – which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president – into uncharted waters.

The legal action against Trump jolts the 2024 presidential campaign into a new phase – where the former president has vowed to keep running in the face of criminal charges.

Trump has frequently called the various investigations surrounding him a ‘witch hunt,’ attempting to sway public opinion on them by casting himself as a victim of what he’s claimed are political probes led by Democratic prosecutors. As the indictment reportedly neared, Trump urged his supporters to protest his arrest, echoing his calls to action following the 2020 election as he tried to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.”

While it’s never moral to celebrate someone being incarcerated, we are talking about one of the most immoral human beings to ever have existed. With that said, good riddance Agent Orange!

This story is still developing and we’ll be sure to update as more details emerge.

