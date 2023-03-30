There is a huge supply of water under us right now. It’s about 400 miles underground and it’s stored in a specific rock known as ‘ringwoodite’. This rock is a spongelike texture that soaks up water and stores it. Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen stated, “The ringwoodite is like a sponge, soaking up water, there is something very special about the crystal structure of ringwoodite that allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water”. He went on to say, “I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet. Scientists have been looking for this missing deep water for decades.”
Scientists made this discovery after studying earthquakes using seismometers and realizing shockwaves under the Earth. According to Indy100 “if the rock contained just % of water then that means there is three times more water under the surface than there is on the surface.
What do you think about the recent discovery?
- NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
- Massive Ocean Found Underneath Earth; More Water Than The Surface
- GOP Legislator Calls Largely Black D.C. Schools ‘Inmate Factories,’ But He’ll Probably Say He’s Not Racist
- Mississippi GOP Rejects Prominent Black Educator For Superintendent, Dems Point To Race
- Report: Baltimore NAACP Branch Office Attacked Tuesday
- More Than 82k+ Customers May Have Been Overcharged Using Maryland Tolls
- Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Reveals Texts From Alleged Assault Victim
- Nine Soldiers Killed In Blackhawk Helicopter Crash In Kentucky
- 46th Season of Baltimore Farmer’s Market Kicks Off This Weekend
- Researcher Keidi Awadu, Historian Atlantis Browder & Brother Wekessa l The Carl Nelson Show
Massive Ocean Found Underneath Earth; More Water Than The Surface was originally published on hot1009.com
-
“I’m In Mourning”: Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request
-
Woman Fatally Shoots Husband While On Facebook Live
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Thanks, Ron DeSantis: Florida School District Pulls ‘Ruby Bridges’ Movie After 1 White Parent Complains
-
Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
-
Silver Spring Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Philadelphia Tap Water Safe to Drink Officials Say, Despite Chemical Spill in Delaware River