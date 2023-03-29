Researcher Keidi Awadu, Historian Atlantis Browder & Brother Wekessa l The Carl Nelson Show

Multi-talented Researcher Keidi Awadu will examine VP Harris’s trip to Africa and analyze what her tour to the Motherland has to do with the Global Economic Reset. Before we get to Brother Keidi, Author & Historian Atlantis Browder will join us to discuss her recent Selma trip. In addition, Sister Atlantis will share with us how she wrote the first African-centered STEM program for high schools. Brother Wekessa will start by talking about Melanin.
