Baltimore Ravens To Host Draft Night Party At M&T Bank Stadium

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Ravens will be hosting a party on draft night at M&T Bank Stadium for the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27!

Ticket prices for the event are $30 and will go on sale the week of April 3. Click here for details.

“The 2023 NFL Draft is in Kansas City so come celebrate the newest members of the Ravens Flock in Baltimore, BBQ style! The Draft Party will be your one stop shop to watch and hear all things Draft with a BBQ twist. General Admission into the event will include access to a custom Ravens ice mold giveaway, Q&As with Ravens Legends & players, field access with combine style drills, free food truck sampling from local Baltimore BBQ institutions, and much more!

Celebrity Pit Master Megan Day from Kansas City will be at the event giving fans grill tips and insight on how they do BBQ in Kansas City. Join us for a night of fun at M&T Bank Stadium where we celebrate the future additions to the Flock!,” the Ravens said in a statement on their website.

The Ravens select 22nd in the draft.

Additionally, there will be free food truck tastings from local Baltimore BBQ and all fans will receive a custom Ravens ice mold giveaway.

Fans will also get the chance to take part in Q&A sessions with Ravens Legends and current players, get field access to participate in NFL Combine-style drills, and tour the recently renovated Ravens locker room.

The cheerleaders, mascots and Baltimore’s Marching Ravens will be on hand for a night full of giveaways, photos, and autographs.

The event will take place in the Gate A plaza, on the field and throughout the lower-level concourse of M&T Bank Stadium and free parking will be available in Lot B/C.

The Ravens will also bring back its annual retail outlet sale, offering fans an opportunity to shop for merchandise not normally available, along with items at discounted prices.

For more information, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

The post Baltimore Ravens To Host Draft Night Party At M&T Bank Stadium appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Ravens To Host Draft Night Party At M&T Bank Stadium was originally published on 92q.com