Two MTA police officers were injured in a fiery crash on Tuesday.
According to officials, the officers collided with one another at North Howard and West Fayette Streets.
They were both headed to an emergency call.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the video below:
Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Baltimore Ravens To Host Draft Night Party At M&T Bank Stadium
Water Crisis: Yes, Baltimore Is Battling Water Insecurity
The post Fiery Crash Leaves Two MTA Police Officers Injured appeared first on 92 Q.
Fiery Crash Leaves Two MTA Police Officers Injured was originally published on 92q.com
-
“I’m In Mourning”: Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Woman Fatally Shoots Husband While On Facebook Live
-
Thanks, Ron DeSantis: Florida School District Pulls ‘Ruby Bridges’ Movie After 1 White Parent Complains
-
Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Silver Spring Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against
-
Philadelphia Tap Water Safe to Drink Officials Say, Despite Chemical Spill in Delaware River