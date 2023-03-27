Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Are you surprised?

Quarterback Lamar Jackson announced Monday that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

In a tweet, Jackson said:

“In regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team.”

Check out the full announcement below:

Earlier this month, The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson as the two have been unable to agree to contract terms.

Last week, he teased an exclusive interview on his Instagram:

What are your thoughts on Lamar leaving Baltimore?

