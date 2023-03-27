An 18-year-old is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a apartment in Fairfax County early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 8 am on Viera Lane in Fairfax. A relative who was asleep in the apartment called police after hearing a gunshot in the living room.
The relative found the victim, 20-year-old Javier Gomez, with a gunshot wound to the upper body, and saw the suspect leaving the apartment. Gomez was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators discovered that the victim and suspect, 18-year-old Darren Cruz Colindres had been at the apartment together since Friday night.
Colindres was arrested on Saturday around 12:00 pm at a home in the 2700 block of Pleasantdale Road in McLean. He has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony. Police are still looking into what caused the shooting. We’ll update as more information becomes available.
18-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly Apartment Shooting In Fairfax County was originally published on woldcnews.com
