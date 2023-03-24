Bakari Sellers Joins Calls For US Government ‘To Act’ On Shanquella Robinson’s Death Case

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers has joined Ben Crump and his team in the fight for justice for the late Shanquella Robinson.

During a press conference on Thursday at Livingstone College Sellers reverberated Crump’s demands that the federal government gets involved in Shanquella’s case.

“It’s time for Washington D.C. to act so that these parents can begin the opportunity to grieve so that they can actually sleep at night knowing that they fought for justice for their loved one,” Sellers said.

Also during the presser, Crump specifically laid out the course of action he’d like to see from U.S. authorities regarding Robinson’s case.

Extradite the suspect(s) back to Mexico. He said there is an outstanding warrant from the Mexican government based on the evidence in the autopsy report. Accept the concurrent jurisdiction that the Mexican government has offered America to come and help federal authorities there prosecute Robinson’s killer(s).

Crump said he expects a meeting, whether virtually or in person, with the White House after April 1. He said he expects, at the very least, to hear something from them in regard to their request.

Last week, Crump and his team sent a letter to President Biden pleading for the White House to intervene. Citing the “swift concurrent response from Mexican and U.S. law enforcement agencies ” following the recent kidnappings and killings of U.S. citizens in Mexico, attorneys representing the family of Shanquella Robinson are demanding the federal government act similarly in this case.vThe letter also explicitly name-dropped Daejhanae Jackson, one of Robinson’s “friends” on vacation with her during the time of death who has been widely identified via unverified social media reports but not by law enforcement as the prime suspect.

“She was an American citizen. She was killed on a foreign land on video,” Crump said during the press conference. “We expect for you to care about this Black woman, just like you would care about any other American citizen killed in a foreign country on video.”

It’s been more than four and a half months since Robinson’s death was reported on Oct. 29.

Robinson was with several “friends” when she died in her villa at the upscale Fundadores Beach Club in Cabo, Mexico. A death certificate revealed that Robinson died following a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” an instability of neck vertebrae. Around the same time, a video of Robinson being viciously beaten by one of her “friends” also surfaced. At least two people filmed the violence and one male voice can be heard urging “Quella” to “fight back.”

Excerpts from a police report obtained by The Charlotte Observer claim a doctor from a local hospital was with Robinson and other people staying at the villa for nearly three hours before she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have since ruled Shanquella’s death as femicide.

