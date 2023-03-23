The Mall in Columbia announced that they will be implementing a curfew for children under 18 on Friday and Saturday nights.
Beginning March 31, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, 21 or older, mall after 4 p.m.
“After many discussions and careful consideration, we’ve determined that implementing a formal curfew program is necessary to help maintain a safe environment for our shopping center community,” Mary Williams, Senior General Manager of The Mall in Columbia said. “Implementing a PGR program is not something we’ve entered lightly, and I want to be clear that everyone is still welcome at all times, but on weekends we now require that families shop together.”
The policy also includes the entire mall property, including parking lots and sidewalks. Additionally, security will be posted at mall entrances during those hours checking visitor IDs.
NOTE: Visitors who can’t show ID proving their age, will be told to leave unless with an adult.
Also, those who are 18 can get a wristband to prevent other security officers inside the mall from asking for ID again.
The post Mall In Columbia Implements Weekend Curfew For Children Under 18 appeared first on 92 Q.
