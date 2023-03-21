Griot Baba Lumumba always provides some thought-provoking topics for us to discuss. This time around, Baba Lumumba will scrutinize the slogan Black Lives Matter. Baba Lumumba will examine all facets of the slogan & compare it to previous slogans used by Freedom Fighters. Before Baba Lumumba, Dr. Connie Graves & Eleni Tsigas will discuss Black Maternal Health. Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker will review the turmoil in the Banking Industry.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Griot Baba Lumumba, Darnell Parker, Dr. Connie Graves & Eleni Tsigas l The Carl Nelson Show
- U.S. Expedites Tank Delivery To Ukraine
- Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
- Video Provides Details On What Happened To Irvo Otieno, Who Was Allegedly Killed While In Police Custody
- Foot Locker Expected To Close 400 Stores By 2026
Griot Baba Lumumba, Darnell Parker, Dr. Connie Graves & Eleni Tsigas l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit