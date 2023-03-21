Griot Baba Lumumba, Darnell Parker, Dr. Connie Graves & Eleni Tsigas l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba always provides some thought-provoking topics for us to discuss. This time around, Baba Lumumba will scrutinize the slogan Black Lives Matter. Baba Lumumba will examine all facets of the slogan & compare it to previous slogans used by Freedom Fighters. Before Baba Lumumba, Dr. Connie Graves & Eleni Tsigas will discuss Black Maternal Health. Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker will review the turmoil in the Banking Industry.

