Spring is here, the weather will soon be warming up, and it’ll be time to get outside!
Beginning next month, Paddle Club Baltimore will be looking for you! Baltimore’s only passenger pedal boat and Annapolis’ first and only floating tiki bar will hit the water, courtesy of Sea Suite Cruises, a party boat company spreading from D.C. into Maryland.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The 30-foot catamaran-style cycle boat will launch from Harborview Marina next to Little Havana in April. It seats up to 20 people and has a BYOB policy!
NOTE: This includes beer, wine, champagne, seltzer or canned cocktail, but not hard liquor.
However, don’t expect to just chill because you’ll be powering the boat but there is a motor just in case.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Paddle Boat Booze Cruise & Floating Tiki Bar Coming To Baltimore! appeared first on 92 Q.
Paddle Boat Booze Cruise & Floating Tiki Bar Coming To Baltimore! was originally published on 92q.com
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall