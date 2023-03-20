VA Parents Arrested After Their Infant Dies From Fentanyl Overdose

The couple has a second child, who has been removed from their custody.
If Fentanyl is kept in the house, health officials recommend keeping any unused Opioid medications out of reach of children. They also suggest calling the Poison Control Hotline (1-800-222-1222) and keeping Narcan near by as well. Narcan can reverse an opioid overdosed in the video below Nurse Robin Harry goes through the steps to administer Narcan.
source: wusa9.com
