WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Fire officials have identified the three children killed in a fire over the weekend.

The children have been identified as one-year-old Nasir Lawson, two-year-old Kash Lawson, and seven-year-old Sky Blue.

Joann Falcon, 53. was also injured in the fire but has been released from the hospital, officials said, At this time, 50-year-old Jemaine Lawson remains hospitalized.

Fire officials were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Brighton Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

After two deadly fires in Baltimore in a span of a few days, Mayor Brandon Scott is urging residents to be cautious and to make a plan. “Make sure that you have a fire safety plan in your house, that you have a smoke detector in your house. You can get that free from the city of Baltimore, by just simply calling 3-1-1.,” he said.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS,.

The post Officials Identify Three Children Killed In Baltimore House Fire appeared first on 92 Q.

Officials Identify Three Children Killed In Baltimore House Fire was originally published on 92q.com