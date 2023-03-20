Officials Identify Three Children Killed In Baltimore House Fire

Baltimore City Fire officials have identified the three children killed in a fire over the weekend.
The children have been identified as one-year-old Nasir Lawson, two-year-old Kash Lawson, and seven-year-old Sky Blue.
Joann Falcon, 53. was also injured in the fire but has been released from the hospital, officials said, At this time, 50-year-old Jemaine Lawson remains hospitalized.
Fire officials were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Brighton Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
After two deadly fires in Baltimore in a span of a few days, Mayor Brandon Scott is urging residents to be cautious and to make a plan. “Make sure that you have a fire safety plan in your house, that you have a smoke detector in your house. You can get that free from the city of Baltimore, by just simply calling 3-1-1.,” he said.
