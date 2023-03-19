WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK — Former President Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday in Manhattan in connection with the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump took to social media this morning and urged his followers to protest his looming indictment. He again insisted that he’s committed no crime. The New York Post reports Bragg’s charges are said to focus on Trump’s payments of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

In his post, Trump called on his supporters to “protest, take our nation back!”

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s troubled by the potential indictment and arrest of his one-time boss Donald Trump.

On Saturday Pence told reporters an indictment would be concerning although he is “confident” the former president can “take care of himself.” His comments came hours after Trump used social media to claim he will be arrested this coming Tuesday as a result of a probe into alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Pence stressed that “violence will not be tolerated” and anyone who engages in violent protests will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The post Former President Trump Expects to Be Arrested Tuesday, Pence Reacts appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

Former President Trump Expects to Be Arrested Tuesday, Pence Reacts was originally published on wibc.com