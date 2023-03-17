Judge Wants All The Smoke With Matt Barnes’ Bank Account, Orders Him To Pay Over $133K In Back Child Support

Matt Barnes’ pockets are a tad bit lighter.

TMZ reports the former hooper turned analyst and podcast host has to pay over six figures in back child support to his ex-wife Gloria Govan.

Per TMZ:

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the former NBA baller owes Gloria $133,976.54 in past-due child support payments.

It appears Matt hasn’t been shelling out child support for quite some time … because as we first reported back in 2018, Matt’s monthly child support bill was slashed from $20,000 to $7,500.

The couple has two teenage twins together, Carter and Isaiah. Govan went to the judge complaining that Barnes wasn’t holding up his end of the bargain by missing multiple child support payments.

After being married for only two years, the couple put the kiss of death on their marriage in 2016, finalizing the divorce. In 2019, Matt Barnes wanted his child support payments lowered because he felt Govan was not forthcoming about her expenses and was not sharing what her now husband and legendary dirty mack, Derek Fisher, was giving her.

Per The Blast:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Barnes is trying to get to the bottom of Govan’s financial situation and claims she has been less than forthcoming about how she gets by.

Barnes’ attorneys claim Govan’s last income and expense declaration stated she was not employed but received $1,250 in monthly income. Even more confusing, she lists $19,338 in monthly expenses.

The attorneys argue that Govan has “failed to declare the amount [Derek Fisher] contributes to her monthly expenses.”

Govan claimed that Barnes owed her $40,000 in child support payments back then.

