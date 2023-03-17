‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60

In some of the most heartbreaking news we’ll have to deliver this week, renowned television and film actor Lance Reddick has just been pronounced as dead according to TMZ, sending a massive shockwave throughout Hollywood and countless fans of his many work over the years.

It was only days ago that many saw him on social media looking chipper and humming to the tune of “And The Beat Goes On” by The Whispers. He was only 60 years old.

More details from the breaking report below, via TMZ:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Lance’s body was discovered at his Studio City home Friday morning around 9:30 AM. His cause of death is currently unclear, but our law enforcement sources say it appears to be natural.

Lance had been doing a press tour for the fourth installment of the ‘John Wick’ franchise — he plays Charon in the movie — and had a guest appearance scheduled for next week on Kelly Clarkson’s show.”

As stated above, Reddick is set to reprise his recurring role as fan-favorite character Charon in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, set to arrive in theaters starting next week. Many also know him of course as BPD lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the era-defining HBO series The Wire, which aired from 2002 to 2008. Fun fact: in the show’s full 60-episode run, Reddick appears the most out of any character with an impressive clock-in time of 58 episodes.

His dedication to the craft was only amplified in work on other big projects throughout the past two-and-a-half decades, including recently with Godzilla vs. Kong, voice work throughout the online game series Destiny and the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump starring Jack Harlow.

Rest in peace, Lance Reddick. We will miss your great work in the world of Hollywood, and will never forget the legacy you leave behind. Please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers.

