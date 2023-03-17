March Madness is in full swing and fans across the state are trying their luck by placing their best bets on games.
Mobile sports betting launched last fall and these major sporting events can mean big money for gamblers, sportsbook operators, and Maryland
In fact, Maryland made more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in February and $2.1 million in January and between the NFL playoffs and college games, January was hit with football and with bettors wagering more than $441 million.
With the Super Bowl bettors wagered nearly $340 million and although bets were down more than $100 million month-over-month, profits for sportsbook operators were up, raking in $14 million in January and more than $18 million in February.
Get Breaking News On The Go! Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!
Additionally, in February alone, bettors wagered $14 million in person but placed more than $325 million in mobile bets.
As of now for March, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens but operators are expecting a great month!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Free help is available to cope with a gambling addiction for you or someone you care about through MDGamblingHelp.org or by calling or texting 800-GAMBLER. For more information, contact the University of Maryland School of Medicine Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
More Than $31M Wagered At Maryland Sportsbooks During The First Month Of NFL Season
Sports Betting Officially Begins at Horseshoe, Live!, and MGM National Harbor Casinos
The post Maryland Sportsbooks Expected To Bring In Millions During March Madness appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Sportsbooks Expected To Bring In Millions During March Madness was originally published on 92q.com
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
Third Annual Baltimore Street Food Festival Returning This Weekend
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit
-
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
-
[VIDEO] Watch As Thieves Steal 6 Hellcats From Car Dealership in Less Than A Minute