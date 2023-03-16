Ja Morant Sits Down With Jalen Rose For First Interview Since Suspension

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant gave his first interview after a video of him surfaced brandishing a gun inside a Colorado nightclub, which led to him being suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies. Sitting down with ESPN’s Jalen Rose, the basketball superstar expressed regret over his decisions and promises to deliver a better image going forward.

Ja Morant, 23, is one of the young faces of the league and clearly is a draw no matter what arena he’s playing in. His electrifying style of play and passion on the court became coupled with troubling allegations of violence and negative actions over the past year. Ahead of the interview, Rose, himself a product of humble beginnings during his rise in the NBA, issued a stern but brotherly warning to Morant.

More from ESPN:

“Honestly, I feel like we put ourselves in that situation with our past mistakes, and now it’s only right that we focus in and lock in on being smarter and more responsible, holding each other accountable for everything,” Morant said Wednesday during an interview with ESPN’s Jalen Rose, referring to his inner circle. “I feel like in the past we didn’t know what was at stake. And now finally me having that time to realize everything, have that time alone, I realize that now.

“I realize what I have to lose, and for us as a group, what we have to lose. It’s pretty much just that being more responsible, more smarter and staying away from all the bad decisions.”

Good on Ja Morant for realizing his mistakes and being willing to grow from them.

Morant will return to the Grizzlies at the conclusion of his eight-game suspension handed down from the NBA.

