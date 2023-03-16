A Thursday morning house fire in North Baltimore has left one person dead, officials announced.
According to reports, crews were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Brandhurst Road.
On the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming out of a two-story rowhome.
Inside the building, they found a victim who had already died.
The person has not been identified, however, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The post House Fire In North Baltimore Leaves One Dead appeared first on 92 Q.
