WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says the state is ready to protect reproductive rights for women there, as access to an abortion pill nationwide is on the line as people wait for the ruling from a Texas.

Since Roe V. Wade was overturned last June, anticipation is building in Texas as a federal judge gets ready to make a ruling that could potentially restrict access to a widely used abortion pill nationwide.

The judge, who was appointed by Trump, in Texas recently heard arguments challenging the FDA’s approval of the pill and whether to ban sales of the drug, including in states where it is legal.

At this time, the pill is currently available by mail even in states where abortion is illegal. However, the FDA argues Mifepristone is safe and effective and is approved up to the tenth week of pregnancy.

Gov. Moore called the lawsuit an attack on women’s rights to make their own health decisions.

“Attempts to restrict access to mifepristone are not based on scientific justification—these are nothing more than politically motivated attacks to dismantle women’s rights to make decisions about their own health care,” Moore said.

Gov. Moore reiterated that Maryland remains a safe haven for abortion along with reproductive health care access. Additionally, the governor added that Attorney General Anthony Brown is taking action by joining in on a multi-state lawsuit challenging restrictions on the pill.

The Texas judge said he would issue a decision on the lawsuit “as soon as possible.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS..

The post Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit appeared first on 92 Q.

Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit was originally published on 92q.com