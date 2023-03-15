Clinical/Industrial Psychologist Dr. Edwin Nichols will explain how to break the school-to-prison pipeline using Philosophical Aspects of Cultural Differences. Before we hear from Dr. Nichols, The Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform, Dr. Crystal Francis. Dr. Francis’ agency is designed to end unnecessary incarceration. Starting us off, Poet/Author Laini Mataka and the Minister of Wellness, Nathaniel Jordan.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Dr. Edwin Nichols, Dr. Crystal Francis, Laini Mataka & Nathaniel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show
- The Osundairo Brothers Detail How They Carried Out Jussie Smollett’s Fake Hate Crime Hoax In New Docuseries
- Anti-DEI Bill Would ‘Prohibit’ Black Fraternities And Sororities In Florida, Lawmaker Worries
- Joe Exotica AKA Tiger King is Running for President, From Prison
- Black Twitter Mourns Bobby Caldwell After Soul Singer Dies At 71
Dr. Edwin Nichols, Dr. Crystal Francis, Laini Mataka & Nathaniel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Third Annual Baltimore Street Food Festival Returning This Weekend
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
Patti LaBelle Is Coming To Live! Casino & Hotel
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
-
[VIDEO] Watch As Thieves Steal 6 Hellcats From Car Dealership in Less Than A Minute
-
Black Family Illegally Detained In Viral Video Awarded Millions After Suing California Cops