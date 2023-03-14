Professor Manu Ampim, Activist Kim Poole & Journalist Jeff Gallop l The Carl Nelson Show

Contra Costa College professor Manu Ampim checks into our classroom. Professor Ampin, who discovered that the Willie Lynch Letter was a fake, will discuss the first calendar. He will also explain why we have 365 days & 12 months in a year. Plus Professor Ampin will share how our ancestors came up with the metrics. Before Professor Ampim, Central Florida Journalist Jeff Gallop updates us on the string of suspicious killings in the area. Before Jeff, Baltimore Activist Kim Poole.
