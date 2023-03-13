Morgan State University professor Ray Winbush returns to our classroom to analyze Biden’s stance on crime that goes against his party. Dr. Winbush will explain if the tough-on crime posture will lose Biden some support. Dr. Winbush will also discuss the Republican’s push to make Woke a pejorative & the ban on some Black books & ChatGPT. Before we hear from Dr. Winbush, DC activist Brother Obie reflects on his recent Selma trip.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-14-23]
- Dr. Ray Winbush & DC Activist Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show
- Kevin McCarthy Appears To Claim ‘Nobody Was Arrested’ During BLM Protests Like Jan. 6. Rioters
- Melanin And Freckles: Exploring The Unique Features Of Black Beauty
- Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Appeal Federal Hate Crime Verdict Claiming Racism Was Never Proven
Dr. Ray Winbush & DC Activist Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Third Annual Baltimore Street Food Festival Returning This Weekend
-
Patti LaBelle Is Coming To Live! Casino & Hotel
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
[VIDEO] Watch As Thieves Steal 6 Hellcats From Car Dealership in Less Than A Minute
-
Black Family Illegally Detained In Viral Video Awarded Millions After Suing California Cops