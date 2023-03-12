SMH!
In a snub that her fans will take personally, Angela Bassett failed to win Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as “Ramonda,” Queen mother of Wakanda who deals with the loss of her son T’Challa and an impending invasion in the Marvel comics film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Oscar trophy with her performance as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the film comedy-drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Curtis plays an IRS inspector and other numerous characters in a film also starring fellow Oscar nominees Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. Quan would go on to win Best Supporting Actor.
Read More
- Angela Bassett Gave Her Daughter An Image Of Nefertiti To Remind Of Her Beautiful Brown Skin
- NEWS ROUNDUP: Where Was Sasha During Obama Farewell?…AND MORE
- Angela Bassett Joins The Cast Of Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’
Bassett’s snub comes 30 years after her nomination for Best Actress, playing legend Tina Turner in the biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Bassett lost out to fellow actress Holly Hunter who won the film “The Piano” Bassett is also the first actor in the Marvel Universal to be nominated and win an Academy Award for one of their films.
Curtis edged out fellow nominees:
• Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
• Hong Chau (The Whale),
• Kerry Condon – (The Banshees of Inisherin)
• Stephanie Hsu – (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Angela Bassett Snubbed Again, Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Best Supporting Actress was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Third Annual Baltimore Street Food Festival Returning This Weekend
-
Patti LaBelle Is Coming To Live! Casino & Hotel
-
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
[VIDEO] Watch As Thieves Steal 6 Hellcats From Car Dealership in Less Than A Minute
-
Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time
-
Black Family Illegally Detained In Viral Video Awarded Millions After Suing California Cops
-
Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet