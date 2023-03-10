HomeLocal

The Charmery Releases Ice Cream Flavor Named ‘Pay Lamar’

Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Pay Lamar!

The Charmery is sending some encouragement to the Ravens to pay QB Lamar Jackson and to do it quickly!

In an effort, they recently named a flavor “Pay Lamar,” a play on the Payday candy bar ice cream.

VIA CBS Baltimore:

“It’s our way to come together as a community and encourage the Ravens to just pay Lamar and keep the team together”, Master Creamer David Alima said.  “I’m a lifelong fan of the Ravens and I honestly think they need to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.”

