Pay Lamar!
The Charmery is sending some encouragement to the Ravens to pay QB Lamar Jackson and to do it quickly!
In an effort, they recently named a flavor “Pay Lamar,” a play on the Payday candy bar ice cream.
“It’s our way to come together as a community and encourage the Ravens to just pay Lamar and keep the team together”, Master Creamer David Alima said. “I’m a lifelong fan of the Ravens and I honestly think they need to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.”
The post The Charmery Releases Ice Cream Flavor Named ‘Pay Lamar’ appeared first on 92 Q.
