Dr. Gerald Horne & Activist Brother Haki l The Carl Nelson Show

The University of Houston’s, History and African-American professor Gerald Horne will provide us with an update on the issues in Burkino Faso, Mali, Brazil, Nigeria & the UK. Dr. Horne will also discuss the alleged attack on the nation’s Black Mayors and Biden’s stance on crime. Dr. Horne will also talk sports, the NBA, NFL, March Madness plus more. Before Dr. Horne, Baltimore activist Brother Haki.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

