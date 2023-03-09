HomeLocal

Hammerjacks Up For Lease In South Baltimore’s Entertainment District

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Tony Austin, President of RSMG, Birthday Party Hosted by Russell Simmons - November 26, 2005

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

Hammerjacks in South Baltimore’s entertainment district appears to be up for lease.

A little less than two years ago, Hammerjacks was redesigned as a multipurpose outdoor venue mainly for tailgating.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It now sits across from M&T Bank Stadium at the Walk at Warner Street with Baltimore’s newest attraction, Topgolf, and Horseshoe Casino.

Trout Daniel & Associates is handling the listing and according to information on their website, they’re looking for a tenant willing to sign a 10-year lease.

However, the price they say can be negotiated.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

A Brief History Of Club And House Music

Spike In Infant Deaths Concerning For Baltimore Health Officials

Baltimore Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson

Hammerjacks Up For Lease In South Baltimore’s Entertainment District  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Close