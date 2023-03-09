Hammerjacks in South Baltimore’s entertainment district appears to be up for lease.
A little less than two years ago, Hammerjacks was redesigned as a multipurpose outdoor venue mainly for tailgating.
It now sits across from M&T Bank Stadium at the Walk at Warner Street with Baltimore’s newest attraction, Topgolf, and Horseshoe Casino.
Trout Daniel & Associates is handling the listing and according to information on their website, they’re looking for a tenant willing to sign a 10-year lease.
However, the price they say can be negotiated.
Hammerjacks Up For Lease In South Baltimore’s Entertainment District was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
